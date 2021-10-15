Camila Cabello Gets Sultry In Her NPR 'Tiny Desk' Concert

Camila Cabello may have been battling a "tiny sinus infection," but her NPR Music "Tiny Desk" concert delivered her biggest hits and sultry vocals. Singing "Havana," "Real Friends," "Señorita," "Don't Go Yet," and "La Buena Vida," Cabello's performance closes out the "Tiny Desk" Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

Cabello refused to let a small cold get in her way, and while she warned her fans she may sound "a little nasally" while sang, it was hardly noticeable as she performed. She also shared how honored she was to be a part of the "Tiny Desk" series, and closed out her set by performing "La Buena Vida" from her upcoming album.

"I didn't want to not do 'Tiny Desk' because I'm a huge 'Tiny Desk' fan and I didn't know if they were going to call me back again, so, here I am," Cabello said when she first introduced herself. "And hopefully, next time, we'll do it at the 'Tiny Desk' actual, at the NPR office, without the tiny sinus infection, but for now, this is where it's at."

The singer revealed that she spends a lot of her time watching NPR's "Tiny Desk" series. "This has been really fun for me, because I am obsessed with 'Tiny Desk.' And I used to always watch them. I actually watched them every morning during the making of my album. Every morning I would put on a 'Tiny Desk' and be introduced to some amazing new artist. So, yeah, I'm really happy to be here today."

Her performance was fit with a full mariachi band, the setting overlooking an ocean. Half the band sat inside the room, the other half standing outside the sliding glass doors in order to perform.

The past few months for Cabello have been hectic, with the singer sitting down in a recent interview with Glamour to catch her breath and reflect on the sudden change. While she spent the majority of the pandemic at home and learning how to take things slow, her career picked up with gusto over the past few months. Cabello attended first the MTV Video Music Awards then the Met Gala alongside her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, before taking the stage at Global Citizen Live for her own set and making an appearance during Coldplay's performance. She followed up the week after by flying to Paris, where she walked in the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show show for Paris Fashion Week. She also starred in Amazon Prime's recent movie, Cinderella.