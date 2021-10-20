Justin Bieber Spotted Catching Up With Usher At NBA Season Opener In LA

Justin Bieber has reunited with his mentor, Usher, at the recent NBA season opener in Los Angeles. The two sat next to each other in their court-side seats for the game, which saw the Lakers playing (and losing to) the Golden State Warriors. Ahead of the game's start, the pair were joined by none other than Kevin Heart, who swung by to have a chat with Bieber and Usher.

For those unfamiliar, Usher had helped discover Bieber back when the pop star was just a young teenager sharing videos of him singing to YouTube. The singer wound up playing an important part of Bieber's rise to becoming the biggest teen pop sensation of the past decade, alongside Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun.