Jamie Lynn Spears Says Family Was Unsupportive Of Her 2007 Pregnancy

Jamie Lynn Spears' pregnancy at the age of 16 made headlines and saw rumors that it was the reason behind the cancellation of her Nickelodeon TV show, Zoey 101 (the show had actually been filming its final season before producer's learned of their lead actress' pregnancy). Now, with her new book Things I Should Have Said expected to be published on January 18, 2022, it appears as though the sister of pop icon Britney Spears has some more to say about the experience.

In pages obtained by TMZ, Jamie Lynn Spears explains how her family had not been thrilled about her pregnancy back in 2007. She claims that they had encouraged adoption, abortion, and hiding her pregnancy from the public in order to prevent it from destroying her career.

According to TMZ, she wrote in one passage that people "came to my room to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea ... 'It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don't know what you're doing There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem.'" She also made the claim that her phone had been taken away and that she wasn't allowed to tell her older sister, Britney Spears, about her pregnancy.

Jamie Lynn Spears wound up going through with the pregnancy, and gave birth to her oldest daughter, Maddie Briann Aldridge, in 2008. Spears' pregnancy occurred around the same time as the events that led to Britney Spears entering her 13-year conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn Spears announced that she would be publishing a memoir earlier this month, and changed the original working title, I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out after controversy that it referenced her sister's 1998 hit, "... Baby One More Time." Britney Spears joked that she would release a book of her own after Jamie Lynn Spears' announcement that she had written a memoir, and the pop superstar has been critical of her family for not standing up for her while she had been under her conservatorship.