Tom Brady Says He Gave Fan Bitcoin For $500,000 Record Touchdown Ball

Tom Brady gave a generous gift back to the fan who returned the ball used during his 600th career touchdown pass on Sunday (October 24).

During an appearance alongside former NFL rivals Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast edition of Monday Night Football, the seven-time Super Bowl champion revealed that he gave the fan, Byron Kennedy, a Bitcoin, after it was reported that Kennedy was provided compensation for the football valued at a much higher price than what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had offered.

"Byron realized he lost all his leverage once he gave the ball away," Brady said. "He should've held it. ... (But) I'm also giving him a Bitcoin, so at the end of the day, I think he's making out pretty well."

One Bitcoin is valued at $61,989.20 USD as of Tuesday, October 26, 2021.