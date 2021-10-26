Tom Brady Says He Gave Fan Bitcoin For $500,000 Record Touchdown Ball
By Jason Hall
October 26, 2021
Tom Brady gave a generous gift back to the fan who returned the ball used during his 600th career touchdown pass on Sunday (October 24).
During an appearance alongside former NFL rivals Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast edition of Monday Night Football, the seven-time Super Bowl champion revealed that he gave the fan, Byron Kennedy, a Bitcoin, after it was reported that Kennedy was provided compensation for the football valued at a much higher price than what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had offered.
"Byron realized he lost all his leverage once he gave the ball away," Brady said. "He should've held it. ... (But) I'm also giving him a Bitcoin, so at the end of the day, I think he's making out pretty well."
One Bitcoin is valued at $61,989.20 USD as of Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
“He lost all of his leverage once he gave the ball away.”@TomBrady got his 600th TD ball back. It'll cost him some bitcoin 😂⁰⁰📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/wsY0IH7xKs— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2021
ESPN also reported Kennedy received two signed Brady jerseys and a helmet; a signed jersey and cleats by wide receiver Mike Evans, who caught the touchdown pass; $1,000 credit at the Bucs' team store; and two season tickets for the remainder of the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Evans caught Brady's 600th touchdown pass in the first quarter of Sunday's 38-3 win against the Chicago Bears and handed it to Kennedyin the stands, thinking it was just an ordinary six-point score.
Shortly after, a Buccaneers staffer was shown during the live CBS broadcast negotiating with the fan for the ball reportedly "worth $500,000 at minimum," according to Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions via ESPN's Darren Rovell.
Brady later confirmed was in his bag during his postgame press conference.
The Bucs had to negotiate to get Brady’s 600th TD ball back from a fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/31WAjBJVfU— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 24, 2021
Brady said Evans apologized for unknowingly giving the record ball away and confirmed the fan would "get something nice in return."
CBS cameras also caught the Pro Bowl wide receiver being told that the pass was Brady's 600th and mouthing "I gave it away" to a staffer on the Bucs' sideline.
The face when you throw Tom Brady's 600th career TD ball into the crowd 😂— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 24, 2021
(via @NFLonCBS)pic.twitter.com/yOnfETXkhS
Brady also extended his NFL career passing record to 81,479 yards after throwing for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 20 of 36 passing Sunday.
Brady also confirmed his 600th touchdown pass would be auctioned on his NFT platform Autograph.