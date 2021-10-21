Creepy Video Shows Ghost Remove Dog's Collar

Pet owners know that when you leave your furry friends alone in the house, anything can happen, so many use security cameras to capture whatever it is their four-legged family members are getting into. Those cameras have filmed all different kinds of incidents, from a cat saving a baby to a dog rescuing another dog to a pooch turning on the stove and setting the house on fire. However, what one woman captured on hers is freaking people out because her footage appears to show a ghost taking her dog's collar's off.

The dog owner, who goes by @Shannyfantg on TikTok, shared the chilling video. It starts off like you'd expect a basic clip of dogs in crates to begin, with two pups loudly barking away, but after about 20 seconds, the dogs go eerily silent, clearly sensing something. Then, the black dog's collar unclasps and falls off, terribly scaring the pooch, who backs up into the corner of her crate.

The video was captioned, "Sorry for the obnoxious barking at the beginning. Watch my black dog. Ghost takes her collar off in her crate."