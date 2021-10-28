Fan Who Gave Tom Brady $500,000 Football Back Had One Special Request

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy had one special request after returning the ball used during Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass on Sunday (October 24): a round of golf with the quarterback regarded by many as the greatest of all-time.

"A round of golf with Tom, as a repayment," Kennedy told NFL Network when asked if he'd like to negotiate with the Bucs and Brady on Monday (October 25). "I think that would be pretty cool."

While the round of golf is still in question, Kennedy has since received quite the compensation for returning the football.

During an appearance alongside former NFL rivals Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast edition of Monday Night Football, Brady revealed that he gave Kennedy a Bitcoin after it was reported that the fan was provided compensation for the football valued at a much higher price than what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had offered.

"Byron realized he lost all his leverage once he gave the ball away," Brady said. "He should've held it. ... (But) I'm also giving him a Bitcoin, so at the end of the day, I think he's making out pretty well."

One Bitcoin is valued at $61,989.20 USD as of Tuesday, October 26, 2021.