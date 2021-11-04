Cardi B Is Adding Wedding Officiant To Her Resume After Meeting Kal Penn

Kal Penn is engaged to his partner of 11 years, Jason Hall, and the two are getting ready to tie the knot. Now, after a plane ride that Cardi B happened to be on, the rapper just might be the couple's wedding officiant!

Penn took to Twitter to let Cardi B know that they had been on the same plane, with the actor not wanting to disturb the rapper during the flight as she had her "Do Not Disturb" light on. As he took a nap on the plane, Penn said he had a dream that Cardi B had officiated his and Hall's wedding, "and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands."

Cardi B was quick to respond, telling Penn, "First, why didn't you say hi! Second, I'm licensed to do that sooo... ... .. let me know."