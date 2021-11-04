Cardi B Is Adding Wedding Officiant To Her Resume After Meeting Kal Penn
By Ariel King
November 4, 2021
Kal Penn is engaged to his partner of 11 years, Jason Hall, and the two are getting ready to tie the knot. Now, after a plane ride that Cardi B happened to be on, the rapper just might be the couple's wedding officiant!
Penn took to Twitter to let Cardi B know that they had been on the same plane, with the actor not wanting to disturb the rapper during the flight as she had her "Do Not Disturb" light on. As he took a nap on the plane, Penn said he had a dream that Cardi B had officiated his and Hall's wedding, "and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands."
Cardi B was quick to respond, telling Penn, "First, why didn't you say hi! Second, I'm licensed to do that sooo... ... .. let me know."
First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……..let me know. https://t.co/NTGvVdacFY— iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 4, 2021
Penn shared that he and Hall would be thrilled to have Cardi B officiate their wedding, telling the rapper, "We're down if you're down!" Now, it appears the 29-year-old rapper will be acting as their wedding officiant as she responded, "I'm down I'll get my suit."
I’m down I’ll get my suit https://t.co/MUpALOsLVQ— iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 4, 2021
Cardi B has been busy with bookings these past few weeks. Following an earlier Twitter exchange with You's Penn Badgley that saw the rapper and the actor swap profile pictures, she pitched Netflix for a starring role on the show's fourth season. Badgley, who is a Cardi B superfan, is onboard with the "Bodak Yellow" rapper joining the show and has even hinted that she may be making an appearance next season.
However, You is not the only Netflix series that is interested in getting Cardi B onboard. Tiger King's Joe Exotic reached out to Cardi B from jail asking if she would be willing to help fundraise to get him out of prison. Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence for allegedly conspiring to kill Carole Baskin, his animal rights activist nemesis.
If being a wedding officiant and soon-to-be Netflix star weren't enough for Cardi B, the rapper was recently announced to be the host of this year's American Music Awards on ABC. In addition to her hosting duties, she's up for nominations as this year's favorite female hip-hop artist, while her song "Up" snagged nominations in the favorite music video and favorite hip-hop song categories.