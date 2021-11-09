Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Were On Wheel Of Fortune In An Unexpected Way

The couple got married over the summer, and made headlines for wanting to keep the affair relatively intimate. The two opted not to have a star-studded guest list, and instead focused more on their families. For their vows, Shelton had penned a song in Stefani's honor, and he officially released the track on November 5. "We Can Reach The Stars" found Shelton recalling his first kiss with Stefani and declare that he loves her past the moon.

"I'm really proud of 'We Can Reach The Stars' and I'm really honored to be with her," Shelton had said in an earlier statement with People. "That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings... because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

Shelton had revealed earlier while speaking with Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers that Stefani would frequently ask him to write more songs. "I have gotten lazy about it over the years," Shelton confessed as he explained that her comments had partly been what inspired "We Can Reach The Stars."