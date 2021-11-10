Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. 'Honing In' On Three NFL Contenders: Report

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly favoring three NFL contenders amid his recent free agency.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reports Beckham is "honing in on" the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints after clearing waivers Tuesday (November 9), according to league sources.

"On the day in which he could make his final decision, free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is honing in on the Chiefs, Packers and Saints, per league sources," Russini tweeted.

Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns last Friday (November 5), subjecting him to waivers, allowing any NFL team to put in a claim for him and inherit the remaining $7.25 million on his contract with Cleveland prior to Tuesday's deadline, in which he officially became a free agent, allowing him to choose his own destination.

On Tuesday, Sports insider and analyst Jordan Schultz reported Beckham had a preference to join the Packers on Thursday afternoon, hours ahead of the former Pro Bowl wide receiver officially clearing waivers at 4:00 p.m. ET.