Gabby Barrett Stuns During 'The Good Ones' Performance At 2021 CMA Awards

Gabby Barrett took the stage in a stunning white dress and serenaded her husband with the award-nominated song written in his honor at the 55th annual CMA Awards.

Barrett, 21, delivered an emotional performance of “The Good Ones,” one of the hit singles from her highly-anticipated debut album, GOLDMINE. The song serves as a tribute to husband Cade Foehner, 25. Appropriately, the American Idol alums were welcomed to the stage by the celebrity judges of the competition series, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, who’s also hosting the CMA Awards.

Richie, Perry and Bryan noted that Barrett auditioned for American Idol at a time that she covered songs by Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood; now, she’s nominated for CMA Awards alongside them. Barrett gushed when she learned about her CMA Award nominations in September, making her the “most nominated female, are you kidding me?!” Barrett exclaimed. Categories included Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year; she earned the latter two nominations for “The Good Ones.”

Fans can expect a new version of the award-nominated songs later this month, when Barrett is set to release GOLDMINE (DELUXE). New tracks include “The Good Ones (Wedding Version),” “Never Get It Back,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “Pick Me Up,” one that pays homage to George Strait (and is available now). GOLDMINE (DELUXE) is set to release on November 19.