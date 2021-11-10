Miranda Lambert Shares Her CMA Looks Through The Years And They're Stunning

By Kelly Fisher

November 10, 2021

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

It’s country music’s biggest night, and one of the best parts of the CMA Awards is the red carpet looks.

Miranda Lambert has had some stunning looks over the years, and the “If I Was A Cowboy” singer took to her social media channels to reflect on her best outfits over the years, posting a video set to her 2014 hit “Little Red Wagon,” (of course, fans are loving the look back at Lambert's “gorgeous” red carpet dresses, and many exclaimed “Happy birthday queen!!!❤️” as the singer celebrates turning 38). Keep up with the best red carpet fashion of the 2021 CMA Awards here.

Lambert is one of many artist included in the star-studded lineup for the 55th Annual CMA Awards, along with Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley and tons of other performers. The “Tequila Does” artist is also up for a few awards, maintaining her title as the most nominated woman in CMA history (garnering more than 58 in her career). Lambert is a nominee in the Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year categories; however, the Country Music Association already confirmed earlier in the day that the Musical Event of the Year award went to Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney for “half of my hometown.” Keep track of the full list of winners throughout the night here.

See Lambert’s red carpet looks throughout the years here:

