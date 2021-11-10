Thomas Rhett’s CMA Night Is Already Made Thanks To Atlanta Braves Star

It’s country music’s biggest night, and Thomas Rhett already marked a major moment.

Hours before the CMA Awards started, the country star and Georgia native got to meet Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman. Rhett took to Instagram to show that his “Night (is) made and it ain’t even started,” he captioned. The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros after a 7-0 win in Game 6 last Tuesday night (November 2). Rhett is one of many celebs to show support for the Braves during the World Series, along with fellow country artists Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band. Freeman sparked questions from fans with his latest Instagram post that thanked Braves Country “for the incredible memories.” Fans quickly dropped comments begging Freeman to stick with the Atlanta Braves.

Rhett is up for Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday evening (November 10), along with Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton. Rhett just released his latest single, “Slow Down Summer,” a nostalgic track that reflects on the season and wishes it could last a bit longer. The song marks Rhett’s first single on his upcoming album Where We Started, which fans can expect to hear in early 2022. See the country star's reaction to meeting the Atlanta Braves player here: