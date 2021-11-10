Zac Brown Band Gets The Whole Crowd Clapping Along At 2021 CMA Awards

By Kelly Fisher

November 11, 2021

55th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Zac Brown Band had the whole audience clapping along to one of their latest songs at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 10).

The eight-member band delivered an upbeat performance of “Same Boat,” one of the tracks included on their highly-anticipated new album, The Comeback. Following The Owl in 2019, Zac Brown Band’s new 15-track collection is one that the band’s frontman hails “the best album that I’ve ever made.” So far, the unifying single “Same Boat” and “Slow Burn” have been well-received among fans.

The Comeback celebrates our collective resilience as a community,” Zac Brown previously said in a statement. “This music is about standing together and rediscovering our roots and what makes us human. We feel incredibly blessed to be back out on the road again, sharing these new songs with our fans. The only good thing about getting knocked down is The Comeback when it comes back around.”

Zac Brown Band delivers an “unparalleled” live show, Bobby Bones said at the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party celebrating The Comeback last month.

“My favorite part about performing live is getting to connect with the fans, getting to see them eye to eye,” Brown said at the album release party. He continued: “Music’s so powerful, and I feel like especially these times right now, in our country where there’s so much craziness going on, that we can be united. To me, that’s the America that I know… My favorite part is that connection that I get, that energetic connection with all those people.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices