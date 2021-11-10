Zac Brown Band Gets The Whole Crowd Clapping Along At 2021 CMA Awards

Zac Brown Band had the whole audience clapping along to one of their latest songs at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 10).

The eight-member band delivered an upbeat performance of “Same Boat,” one of the tracks included on their highly-anticipated new album, The Comeback. Following The Owl in 2019, Zac Brown Band’s new 15-track collection is one that the band’s frontman hails “the best album that I’ve ever made.” So far, the unifying single “Same Boat” and “Slow Burn” have been well-received among fans.

“The Comeback celebrates our collective resilience as a community,” Zac Brown previously said in a statement. “This music is about standing together and rediscovering our roots and what makes us human. We feel incredibly blessed to be back out on the road again, sharing these new songs with our fans. The only good thing about getting knocked down is The Comeback when it comes back around.”

Zac Brown Band delivers an “unparalleled” live show, Bobby Bones said at the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party celebrating The Comeback last month.

“My favorite part about performing live is getting to connect with the fans, getting to see them eye to eye,” Brown said at the album release party. He continued: “Music’s so powerful, and I feel like especially these times right now, in our country where there’s so much craziness going on, that we can be united. To me, that’s the America that I know… My favorite part is that connection that I get, that energetic connection with all those people.”