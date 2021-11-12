Broom Mysteriously Floating In Sky Stuns Onlookers

Delivery drivers have a pretty stressful life. Along with needing to make all the stops along their route and get dozens of packages to their rightful owners, they deal with a variety of unexpected challenges, from rude customers to pesky insects to finding themselves in the middle of relationship drama. However, what one deliver driver recently saw caused him to be delayed because he couldn't stop staring at the bizarre scene in front of him. It was a broom floating in midair.

The man, named Lucca, posted video of the floating sweeper on TikTok, saying, "Out making deliveries and what is this? There's a floating broom." He gets out of his truck to get a better shot of what he is seeing and notes, "There's no wire, there's nothing it's connected to. What is that? Seriously? And it's moving too."

He captioned the video "Witchcraft?"