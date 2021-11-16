Granger Smith Shares Touching Tribute For His Wife's 40th Birthday

The River Kelly Fund is "committed to spreading joy, love & light by helping those in need," according to the foundation's official Instagram page.

The couple welcomed their fourth child, Maverick Beckham, last August. The couple wanted Maverick's name to include "Riv" in order to honor River, who passed away several years ago in a tragic accident. "It has the letters R-I-V, which he'll forever be connected to his brother, his big brother Riv," Granger Smith said when he adn Amber announced Maverick's name. "So, he'll forever be connected to that, so it's important that his name is too. So Beckham, his middle name, means essentially, home by the river. 'Ham' means home and Beck means creek or stream or river."

Following their loss, Granger and Amber Smith have been open about seeking therapy to help them work through their mourning process, and Granger revealed that he found catharsis while walking in the woods. The couple shares two other children, another son, Lincoln (7), and a daughter, London (9). Earlier this year, the couple shared a Halloween skit to get into the haunting spirit of the holiday.