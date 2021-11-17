Lady Gaga Remembers Her Worst Auditions Prior To Becoming Famous

While now Lady Gaga has proven her acting chops with A Star Is Born, American Horror Story, and now House of Gucci, the pop superstar has shared that her expertise did not always exist. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gaga has stated that she used to freeze up during auditions.

"I was terrible at auditioning," Gaga said. "I was so bad. I could never get a role. I used to just freeze."

The singer went on to remember an audition with LensCrafters for a commercial where she couldn't nail her takes. Gaga had been at a callback for the commercial, and remembered that she "would stand there and go, 'Oh my God. Ah! You've got do this perfect. I'm not making my dad proud.'" While Gaga wound up not getting the part for LensCrafters, she wound up achieving even more with her career as Lady Gaga.

As Gaga has been promoting House of Gucci, she has transformed into her character, Patrizia Reggiani. Based on the real Reggiani, who had been married to Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci (portrayed by Adam Driver), Gaga is aiming to take a feminist approach in her own portrayal of the woman who wound up murdering her ex-husband. Her first Tik Tok saw her crossing herself while saying "Father, Son, and House of Gucci" as she spun in the royal purple dress she had worn for the film's first premiere.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Gaga posed nude and looked through her most iconic outfits. The singer revealed that the dress she had worn for Joe Biden's presidential inauguration had been bulletproof, as a vest had been sewn into the chest. The gown had been designed by Schiaparelli and featured a golden dove to symbolize peace.