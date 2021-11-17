Tom Morello & Grandson Stand With Workers In Performance Of 'Hold the Line'

Tom Morello made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a performance of "Hold the Line" featuring grandson. The show saw grandson singing shirtless with "Hold the Line" written across his chest and Morello dancing around while he played his guitar. The pair's passionate lyrics find them standing up for workers and showing solidarity while rocking out, their performance containing high energy as they move and groove.

"Hold the Line" comes from Morello's recent album, The Atlas Underground Fire. "Hold the Line" and "Save Our Souls" took a political approach, which is in line with much of Morello's past work, particularly within his band Rage Against The Machine. However, Morello opted to release songs that were less about politics and more about connection. "The record is authentic because I was trying to find connection and hope in a time that occasionally felt hopeless," Morello said of the album.

The record also included a song with Mike Posner, and Morello revealed that Posner had actually recorded his part for "Nakara" while he climbed Mt. Everest. "He was 20,000 feet above Nepal when he did the vocals for his song," Morello had said in an interview with AltPress.

Earlier this year, Morello released a song with his son, Ronan, and 11-year-old drumming prodigy, Nandi Bushell. "The Children Will Rise Up!" also features Jack Black and Greta Thunberg in the song's music video. Morello has also stated that his son, Ronan, is the best guitar player in their family.

While Morello has been busy with his own work, the guitarist did take a moment to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's Led Zeppelin IV, and he claimed the record was the "Best Album Ever."