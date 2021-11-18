Disturbing Video Warns Shoppers To Look Out For Creepy Fitting Room Feature

Shopping for clothes is no easy task. It can be challenging to find apparel that fits your style, and once you do, it then has to fit your body. Thankfully, many stores offer dressing rooms to be sure that you like how your potential new shirt or pants look on you. Most people just assume that these changing rooms are private, but it turns out that may not always be the case, and a recent video on TikTok is showing why.

Nallely Valencia posted the clip while at a fitting room in a clothing store at a California mall. The video zooms in on a photo she took of herself in the mirror, and not far away on the ceiling was one of those domes that hides a security camera behind it. Thanks to the mirror's reflection, the camera would have a clear shot of whatever was going on in the fitting rooms.

Valencia captioned her video, "I know I’m not trippen & this is absolutely not allowed. Smh Windsor in Modesto Ca." The text overlaying her footage reads, "Wow I'm so mad, I literally noticed when I was putting my clothes back on," and another part says, "You mean to tell me they watched me get naked."