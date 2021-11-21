Kane Brown Takes The 2021 AMA Stage At An Esteemed Nashville HBCU
By Sarah Tate
November 22, 2021
Kane Brown hit the stage at an Historically Black University (HBCU) in Nashville for his performance at the 2021 American Music Awards.
Brown performed his hit "One Mississippi" at Tennessee State University in Nashville. Before his performance, he took fans around his hometown of Chattanooga and gave a look at how he first got started by recording videos of himself singing in both his childhood and grandmother's homes.
"I'm just grateful to be where I'm at," he said. "I'm grateful for the people in my life. Getting to perform on the AMAs in my town at the esteemed HBCU Tennessee State University."
Tonight on the @AMAs 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/grTn5dTD4T— Kane Brown (@kanebrown) November 22, 2021
One Mississippi, two Mississippi, three cheers to that @KaneBrown #AMAs performance! #KaneBrownAMAs pic.twitter.com/FYmd7r0m2t— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021
Brown's AMA appearance comes less than two weeks after his set at the CMA Awards, where he and Chris Young shined a spotlight on their peers with throwback yearbook photos, giving fans a look at where their favorite stars started out.
Aside from his successful career in country music, Brown has recently looked into expanding his talent into the acting industry and has even been to a couple auditions.
"I'm trying to break into the movie scene right now, spreading my wings like that and see where it takes me. I'm trying to do my Tim McGraw days," he said, referencing his fellow country superstar who's set to appear in a new TV show later this year. "I've done two auditions already and kinda got a callback. I like action movies, I like horror movies, but honestly I've never been in a movie, so I'll get whatever I can get and we'll see where that goes."