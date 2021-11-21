Kane Brown Takes The 2021 AMA Stage At An Esteemed Nashville HBCU

Kane Brown hit the stage at an Historically Black University (HBCU) in Nashville for his performance at the 2021 American Music Awards.

Brown performed his hit "One Mississippi" at Tennessee State University in Nashville. Before his performance, he took fans around his hometown of Chattanooga and gave a look at how he first got started by recording videos of himself singing in both his childhood and grandmother's homes.

"I'm just grateful to be where I'm at," he said. "I'm grateful for the people in my life. Getting to perform on the AMAs in my town at the esteemed HBCU Tennessee State University."