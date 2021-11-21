Olivia Rodrigo Gives Emotional Performance Of 'Traitor' At The 2021 AMAs

Olivia Rodrigo scaled it back at the 2021 American Music Awards, treating the crowd to an emotional performance of "Traitor."

While her previous awards show performances have upbeat and rock heavy, Rodrigo stripped it back for a heartfelt rendition of the heartbreaking ballad. The acoustic performance began with just Rodrigo, barefoot and strumming her guitar surrounded by a stage filled flowers. As the song continued, her full band joined along in front of a starry background, calling back to the music video.

The newcomer led the the list of nominations, alongside The Weeknd, getting nods for Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video and more.