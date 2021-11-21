Olivia Rodrigo Gives Emotional Performance Of 'Traitor' At The 2021 AMAs

By Sarah Tate

November 22, 2021

2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show
Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo scaled it back at the 2021 American Music Awards, treating the crowd to an emotional performance of "Traitor."

While her previous awards show performances have upbeat and rock heavy, Rodrigo stripped it back for a heartfelt rendition of the heartbreaking ballad. The acoustic performance began with just Rodrigo, barefoot and strumming her guitar surrounded by a stage filled flowers. As the song continued, her full band joined along in front of a starry background, calling back to the music video.

The newcomer led the the list of nominations, alongside The Weeknd, getting nods for Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video and more.

When she's not creating new videos or praising TikTokers with whom she shares an uncanny resemblance, the "good 4 u" singer is opening up about how the loss of her relationship led to her successful career. Rodrigo's break-out breakup ballad "Drivers License" skyrocketed her to pop star status earlier this year, leading to her hit album Sour, raking in nominations at various awards shows, and even making her debut festival performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival in September.

She recently met up with Alanis Morisette for Rolling Stone's 2021 Musicians on Musicians issue where the two spoke about their debut albums commiserating heartbreak.

"I think heartbreak is so universal — the feeling that lots of humans feel the most deeply," she said. "I've never felt as deep a sadness as I did when I was truly, truly heartbroken and devastated. Putting 'Drivers License' out was such a unique experience because I've lived this sort of weird life. I grew up on set and didn't go to school like everyone else did. I was like, 'Are my songs going to be relatable?'"

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices