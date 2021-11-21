Olivia Rodrigo Gives Emotional Performance Of 'Traitor' At The 2021 AMAs
By Sarah Tate
November 22, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo scaled it back at the 2021 American Music Awards, treating the crowd to an emotional performance of "Traitor."
While her previous awards show performances have upbeat and rock heavy, Rodrigo stripped it back for a heartfelt rendition of the heartbreaking ballad. The acoustic performance began with just Rodrigo, barefoot and strumming her guitar surrounded by a stage filled flowers. As the song continued, her full band joined along in front of a starry background, calling back to the music video.
The newcomer led the the list of nominations, alongside The Weeknd, getting nods for Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video and more.
Great stripped down performance by @oliviarodrigo #AMAs #OliviaRodrigoAMAs— 👻📺🎭🎵 (@Melas411) November 22, 2021
Who else is in their feelings???🥺 pic.twitter.com/adTTfc54om
traitor by olivia rodrigo hits every single time— anto (@PARLERAlDIME) November 22, 2021
You did NOT betray us with that #AMAs performance, @oliviarodrigo! ❤️ #OliviaRodrigoAMAs pic.twitter.com/WXTpZG9SfP— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021
When she's not creating new videos or praising TikTokers with whom she shares an uncanny resemblance, the "good 4 u" singer is opening up about how the loss of her relationship led to her successful career. Rodrigo's break-out breakup ballad "Drivers License" skyrocketed her to pop star status earlier this year, leading to her hit album Sour, raking in nominations at various awards shows, and even making her debut festival performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival in September.
She recently met up with Alanis Morisette for Rolling Stone's 2021 Musicians on Musicians issue where the two spoke about their debut albums commiserating heartbreak.
"I think heartbreak is so universal — the feeling that lots of humans feel the most deeply," she said. "I've never felt as deep a sadness as I did when I was truly, truly heartbroken and devastated. Putting 'Drivers License' out was such a unique experience because I've lived this sort of weird life. I grew up on set and didn't go to school like everyone else did. I was like, 'Are my songs going to be relatable?'"