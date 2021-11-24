Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Show Off Their 'Perfect Day'

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are enjoying their family vacation in Cabo San Lucas, and the blink-182 drummer has taken to Instagram to share his "perfect day." Posting a photo dump that sees him embracing Kardashian on a sandy beach while they enjoyed horseback rides, along with all of Barker's kids.

Barker and Kardashian were joined by Barker's stepdaughter, Ariana (22), his daughter, Alabama (15), and son, Landon (18). The drummer captioned the post with the simple words "perfect day," highlighting his joy in riding along the beach with his family. With stunning views and smiling family time, the day does indeed appear to have been perfect.