Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Show Off Their 'Perfect Day'
By Megan Stinson
November 24, 2021
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are enjoying their family vacation in Cabo San Lucas, and the blink-182 drummer has taken to Instagram to share his "perfect day." Posting a photo dump that sees him embracing Kardashian on a sandy beach while they enjoyed horseback rides, along with all of Barker's kids.
Barker and Kardashian were joined by Barker's stepdaughter, Ariana (22), his daughter, Alabama (15), and son, Landon (18). The drummer captioned the post with the simple words "perfect day," highlighting his joy in riding along the beach with his family. With stunning views and smiling family time, the day does indeed appear to have been perfect.
Barker and his family took to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate his 46th birthday. Ahead of the family celebrations, Barker's fiancée, Kourtney, bought him his "dream car." The drummer took to Instagram to share a collection of black and white photos showing off his new car, as well as how good he and Kardashian look when they take a ride in it. He and Kardashian got engaged this past October, with Barker decorating a beach in a sea of roses for the proposal. Barker also tattooed Kardashian's lips onto his forearm to cement his love for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.
On the professional front, Barker recently signed Avril Lavigne to his label, DTA Records. Lavigne already released her first single on the label, "Bite Me." This past year has also seen Barker collaborating with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Willow, and more.