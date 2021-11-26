Ariana Grande Shares How 'The Voice' Made This Thanksgiving Extra Special

Ariana Grande's team on The Voice has quickly become her family, as the singer celebrated Thanksgiving with her contestants Jim Allen, Sasha Allen, and Holly Forbes. Grande shared a short video that saw her singing the Beatles' "Help!" alongside her father and her contestants on The Voice.

See photos of Grande's Thanksgiving celebrations here.

Grande has been taking her role as a coach on The Voice seriously, and sees her team as a part of her family. She cried when two of her contestants, Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae, battled each other for a head-to-head performance of Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer's duet, "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)." Grande couldn't bear the thought of saying goodbye to one of her singers, and managed to save both DeNapoli and Rae during the round.

She also brought in her own mentor from her days on Broadway, Kristin Chenoweth, to help provide advice to her contestants on The Voice. Grande shared that Chenoweth's advice has influenced her own life, stating that the Broadway alum had asked "Does this add value?" when the two were working on Hairspray Live. "As a performer, to me, that changed my life entirely," Grande told Chenoweth.

While Grande has been busy ensuring her team on The Voice feels like family, she's also been preparing to take on the role of Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film. Grande first manifested the role back in 2011, writing in an old tweet that portraying Glinda would be her dream role. Chenoweth has been supportive of Grande in this achievement, sharing that she knows "the role is in the right hands."