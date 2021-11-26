Bobby Shmurda Sets His Sights On Creating A 'Strip Club Anthem' With Adele

Shmurda released his first single since being released from prison in February, "No Time For Sleep," this past September. The song had been Shmurda's first release as a solo artist since 2014. Meanwhile, Adele returned with her new album 30 earlier this month, the record seeing her first new music since 2015's 25.

Shmurda has been keeping busy since he was released from prison, and joined Drake for his new collection with the National Basketball Association. Shmurda served as the face of the collection, which saw Drake highlighting his close relationship with the NBA.

Meanwhile, Adele has been keeping busy in promotion for her own album, 30. The record was led by her single "Easy On Me," which saw the singer reflecting upon her divorce. The entire album saw Adele trying to explain to her son, Angelo, why his parents chose to get divorced.

Adele has yet to respond to Shmurda's tweet requesting the two collaborate, however, fans can keep their eyes peeled in case she replies. With both Adele and Shmura sharing a mutual friend in Drake, the possibility of a collaboration between the two just might be a possibility. However, Adele is known to shy away from collaborations in her music, with her only duet in the past several years, a bonus version of "Easy On Me" featuring Chris Stapleton, only appearing on the deluxe version of 30.