Britney Spears Reveals She's On A New Medication And A New Diet

"It feels so good to just BE HERE," Spears continued in her post. "I'M HERE .... thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people ... good God my friends ... it's good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!!"

She quickly followed up that post with a video of her dancing to Billie Eilish with a caption that detailed her latest diet. Spears joked that she's been trying to diet since overloading on food over the course of Thanksgiving before opening up a conversation about fasting.

"A lot of people I've spoken to are against it," she shared. "The longest I've gone is 4 days including snacks here and there ... I will admit I was extremely hungry at the end but I did experience the most amazing high I've ever witnessed with no food !!!!!"

The singer did want to make sure her fans understood that "I'm not promoting hunger I'm promoting clarity" when she talked about her own experience with fasting diets.