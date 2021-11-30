Britney Spears Reveals She's On A New Medication And A New Diet
By Megan Stinson
November 30, 2021
After spending nearly 14 years under a conservatorship, Britney Spears has been enjoying her newfound freedom and shared to her Instagram followers that she's started a new medication. While the pop superstar has been quiet on the details of her new medication, she did say, "And you might be surprised because my prayers are pretty d*** powerful ESPECIALLY when you're on the right medication just a month ago !!!!"
"It feels so good to just BE HERE," Spears continued in her post. "I'M HERE .... thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people ... good God my friends ... it's good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!!"
She quickly followed up that post with a video of her dancing to Billie Eilish with a caption that detailed her latest diet. Spears joked that she's been trying to diet since overloading on food over the course of Thanksgiving before opening up a conversation about fasting.
"A lot of people I've spoken to are against it," she shared. "The longest I've gone is 4 days including snacks here and there ... I will admit I was extremely hungry at the end but I did experience the most amazing high I've ever witnessed with no food !!!!!"
The singer did want to make sure her fans understood that "I'm not promoting hunger I'm promoting clarity" when she talked about her own experience with fasting diets.
Spears' 13-year conservatorship was terminated on November 12 and the pop singer has been vocal about wanting to celebrate the "little things" in her life since becoming free and in control of her own life once again. She also joked that she would consider a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey to open up about her experience over the past 13 years. However, in the meantime, Spears has been focused on her upcoming nuptials to her fiancé, Sam Asghari.