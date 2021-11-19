Britney Spears Is On The Hunt For The Perfect Wedding Venue

Britney Spears is currently getting ready to tie the knot to her fiancé, Sam Asghari, and a report from PEOPLE magazine has shared that the pop singer is trying to find the perfect wedding venue. A source close to the star shared tot he magazine that she's begun preparations for her upcoming nuptials, telling PEOPLE, "Britney is talking about what kind of wedding she'd like and has been considering venues."

Last week, on Friday (November 12), Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny had voted to terminate Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship. According to Spears, she was unable to get married without her family's permission while in the conservatorship, and she also alleged that they would not allow her to have more children. Spears and Asghari got engaged shortly after her father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to terminate the conservatorship. Jamie Spears was removed as conservator in late September.

Since her conservatorship ended last week, Spears has been celebrating with dances with her fiancé and a glass of champagne while looking forward to her 40th birthday next month. Spears also shared on Instagram that "I'm just grateful for each day and being able to have the keys to my car, to be able to be independent and feel like a woman. Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time ... It's the little things."

Asghari has also been celebrating his fiancée's newfound freedom, and he posted a photo to social media captioned "History was made today. Britney is Free!" the day of the ruling. Asghari had also gifted Spear with a doberman puppy earlier this year.

As Spears remains on the hunt for the perfect wedding venue, the pop singer's dress will be designed by none other than Donatella Versace.