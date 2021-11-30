Tigers, Javy Baez Reach Agreement On Massive Free Agent Deal

By Jason Hall

November 30, 2021

Miami Marlins v New York Mets
Photo: Getty Images

Free agent shortstop Javier Baez has reportedly found a new home with the Detroit Tigers.

ESPN's Buster Olney reports Baez and the Tigers have agreed to a six-year, $140 million contract, which also includes an opt-out, according to a source with knowledge about the negotiations.

The reported deal would be the second-largest free-agent signing in franchise history, trailing only Prince Fielder's nine-year, $214 million contract signed with Detroit in January 2012.

Baez hit for a .265 average with 31 home runs, 87 RBI and 18 steals in 2021, despite leading all Major League Baseball players with 184 strikeouts.

The 28-year-old is a two-time All-Star (2018, 2019), Gold Glove Award (2020) winner, Silver Slugger Award winner (2018) and the 2016 NLCS MVP during the Chicago Cubs' World Series championship run, which ended a 108-year World Series championship drought.

Baez was among several of the Cubs' biggest contributors from their 2016 World Series team to be dealt ahead of the MLB trade deadline this past summer, along with former NL MVP Kris Bryant (San Francisco Giants) and former team captain Anthony Rizzo (New York Yankees).

Baez played his final 47 games with the New York Mets in 2021, teaming with longtime friend and Puerto Rico native Francisco Lindor.

The shortstop hit for a .299 average with nine home runs and 22 RBI during his brief stint with the Mets.

