Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Takes On Amy Winehouse For 'Hanukkah Sessions'

By Katrina Nattress

December 2, 2021

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin enlisted a very special guest for the fifth night of their Hanukkah Sessions. The duo performed with Dave's daughter Violet, who took on Amy Winehouse's "Take The Box." The 15-year-old sang (and slayed) while her dad sat behind the drum kit and Kurstin played keys. Their were also two backup singers.

"Despite this song's mention of a 'Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas,' it's common knowledge that the amazing woman behind the song was actually Jewish," the YouTube description reads. "Gone far too soon...Ms. Amy Winehouse and 'Take The Box.'"

Watch the stunning performance above.

Their Winehouse cover follows Grohl and Kurstin's takes on Van Halen's "Jump," Barry Manilow's "Copacabana," theRamones' "Blitzkrieg Bop," and Lisa Loeb's "Stay."

This is the second year the duo's celebrated the Festival of Lights with their Hanukkah Sessions. Each night of the holiday, they gift fans with a cover from a Jewish artist. Last year they covered The Velvet Underground's "Rock and Roll," The Knacks’ “Frustrated,”Elastica’s “Connection,” Bob Dylan‘s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” Peaches‘ “F**k the Pain Away,” Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” and Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage." We can't wait to see what else Grohl and Kurstin have in store for 2021.

Foo Fighters
