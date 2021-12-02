Michigan Sheriff Slams Misinformation Following Devastating School Shooting

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard slammed misinformation spreading in the aftermath of a devastating shooting at Oxford High School earlier this week — and a wave of copycat threats that followed.

Four teens were killed when a sophomore student opened fire inside the Michigan school on Tuesday afternoon (November 30). The community is mourning Justin Shilling, 17, Tate Myre, 16, Hanna St. Julian, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17.

“There’s nothing more horrific than our children being at risk the way they were on Tuesday,” Tim Waters of the FBI said during a press conference Thursday (December 2).

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is the student accused of killing the four teens and injuring several others. He was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, including by the School Resource Officer and other deputies. He will be charged as an adult, and faces: one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Crumbley's father reportedly bought the un, which Bouchard confirmed during the press conference was purchased legally at a local shop.

Dozens of Michigan schools canceled classes on Thursday after receiving a copycat threats. During the press conference on Thursday afternoon, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said a false threat of terrorism is a 20-year felony. She and law enforcement officials pledged to investigate every threat, and urged the public to report potential threats to police. None of the threats have been deemed credible, officials said.

“We anticipated a flood of false threats,” Bouchard said Thursday, also noting rumors swirling on social media and other misinformation. “I don’t know what is in people’s minds to think after a real tragedy it makes sense to make threats… It’s a crime.”

The sheriff also said that any threats that local law enforcement officials investigated prior to the Oxford High School shooting were not credible and not related to the deadly incident on Tuesday: “None of those have anything to do with this case or this incident or this perpetrator,” Bouchard assured. “They have nothing to do with this and they could not have prevented this…”

Crumbley reportedly recorded several cryptic videos on his cell phone before the shooting, apparently detailing his plans to “deliberately murder as many students as he could that day,” according to investigators. Officials also reviewed surveillance footage from inside the school, showing Crumbley lurking the halls.

As officials pore through evidence, they declined to comment on any other potential charges in connection with the case.

Bouchard also urged people to seek help during difficult times: “There’s a lot of people that are hurting out there, so if you are hurting, seek help... We need people to be more open and willing to go ask for help, and we have to have more resources."