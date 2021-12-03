Atlanta Boy Diagnosed With Rare Uncombable Hair Syndrome

Plenty of children have messy or crazy hair, but little Locklan Samples' locks look that way because of an extremely rare medical condition. The 14-month-old from Atlanta has something called "uncombable hair syndrome."

His mom, 33-year-old Katelyn Samples, explained to the Daily Mail that Locklan's hair started to grow in straight up and quite fuzzy when he was five months old. She said, "As it continued to grow, it never laid down... a lot of people who see him call him a baby chick."

A few months ago, she received a message from a stranger who saw Locklan's pictures and asked if he had uncombable hair syndrome. Katelyn hadn't heard of it so she asked their pediatrician, who referred her to a pediatric dermatologist at Emory University. After taking samples, that doctor confirmed the diagnosis as UHS.