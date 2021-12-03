Twitter Trolls Brian Kelly's Apparent Accent Change Amid LSU Hiring
By Jason Hall
December 3, 2021
Brian Kelly is apparently adjusting to life in Louisiana at an incredibly fast pace.
A clip of the recently hired Louisiana State University football head coach's first night on campus has gone viral and numerous Twitter users have pointed out a distinct change in the Massachusetts native's dialect.
Sports podcaster Mike Bundt initially shared the video of Kelly addressing the crowd at the Ohio-LSU basketball game on Wednesday (December 1) night, which was then reshared by numerous sports media outlets, including the popular Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take's verified account, which tweeted, "1 day at LSU Brian Kelly has developed a southern accent."
Brian Kelly making his welcome speech at halftime of the Ohio/LSU basketball game tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jk3bjAvrh8— Mike Bundt (@Mike_Bundt) December 2, 2021
1 day at LSU Brian Kelly has developed a southern accent pic.twitter.com/ct8PUpcEEE— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 3, 2021
Numerous other Twitter users shared similar responses to the coach's appearance at the game.
enjoy this moment, lsu fans. you will never like this man more than you do today. https://t.co/4pkWhkUVBy— bomani (@bomani_jones) December 3, 2021
Brian Kelly when introduced at Notre Dame v. Brian Kelly when introduced at LSU. Snake oil salesman. pic.twitter.com/R1cWK3VfFP— Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) December 3, 2021
Isn’t this dude from Everett?? Also when did Everett become a southern city? https://t.co/240XhzxKjm— Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) December 3, 2021
Brian Kelly has been taking those “Nicolas Cage in Con Air” acting classes to perfect that Southern accent for his LSU appearances apparently? https://t.co/HWjJGo4ucQ— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) December 3, 2021
This is the worst fake Southern accent since Keanu in THE DEVIL'S ADVOCATE. https://t.co/ryePfLLEG6— Rear Admiral (@RearAdBsBlog) December 3, 2021
This is me doing my Blanche Devereaux impression#briankelly #LSU22 #LSU #CollegeFootball #GoldenGirls #ohio https://t.co/Lw7VLQLtIV— Neil Chaudhuri (@RealNeilC) December 3, 2021
Twitter user Mike Beauvais joked of a similar situation taking place upon the former Notre Dame coach's reported decision to take the LSU job.
"'Hello, I would like one poor boy sandwich, please,'" Beauvais tweeted alongside a photo of Kelly, joking that the coach would confusingly mispronounced "Po'boy."
“Hello, I would like one poor boy sandwich, please.” pic.twitter.com/CY3fomp4zD— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 30, 2021
LSU officially announced Kelly as its new head football coach on Tuesday (November 30) morning after reports of his decision to leave Notre Dame shocked the college football world Monday (November 29) night.
LSU confirmed Kelly will receive a 10-year, $95 million contract, plus incentives, to become the 34th head coach in program history and was scheduled to address reporters during a press conference at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday (December 1), according to a news release shared on its official website.
Kelly's new contract places him among the highest-paid coaches in college football, trailing only Alabama's Nick Saban -- who Spotrac reported made an annual salary of $10.7 million -- and tying Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher.
“Brian Kelly is the epitome of a winner,” said LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward. “He has built and sustained success at every program he’s led, from multiple undefeated regular seasons and National Coach of the Year honors to national titles and College Football Playoff berths. His credentials and consistency speak for themselves."
Kelly led Notre Dame to two College Football Playoff appearances and a 92-39 record during 11 seasons in South Bend.
The 60-year-old had previously led Cincinnati to consecutive Big East Conference championships during his final two seasons and Central Michigan to a Mid-American Conference title during his final season in Mount Pleasant.
Kelly also led Grand Valley State to consecutive NCAA Division II national championships (2002-03).
LSU announced its decision to mutually part ways with former head coach Ed Orgeron after the 2021 college football season, just 21 months after Orgeron led the program to a College Football Playoff national championship.
Orgeron was in his sixth season as the Tigers' head coach after initially joining the program as a defensive line coach in 2015 and taking over as interim head coach amid Les Miles' termination on September 25, 2016.
The Larose, Louisiana native finished his tenure in Baton Rouge with a 51-20 (31-17 SEC) record, which includes an undefeated 15-0 season in 2019, but had since fallen to 11-11 (8-10 SEC) during his past two seasons.