Cardi B Leaves Little To The Imagination In Stunning Mirrored Dress

Cardi B is showing off all her curves for Miami's Art Basel as she headed off to a party thrown by Playboy and Big Bunny. The rapper was recently announced as Playboy's new creative director, and the 29-year-old is making sure to look the part.

As she went off to the party, she was seen wearing a nude minidress that was covered in bedazzled mirrors, and she wore hate Playboy logo as a diamond chain around her neck. The look left little to the imagination, and hints to what direction Cardi B may go in as she takes over as creative director. See more of Cardi B's dress here.