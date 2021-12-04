Cardi B Leaves Little To The Imagination In Stunning Mirrored Dress

By Megan Stinson

December 4, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B is showing off all her curves for Miami's Art Basel as she headed off to a party thrown by Playboy and Big Bunny. The rapper was recently announced as Playboy's new creative director, and the 29-year-old is making sure to look the part.

As she went off to the party, she was seen wearing a nude minidress that was covered in bedazzled mirrors, and she wore hate Playboy logo as a diamond chain around her neck. The look left little to the imagination, and hints to what direction Cardi B may go in as she takes over as creative director. See more of Cardi B's dress here.

Photo: Getty Images

While the rapper is adding creative director of Playboy to her resume, she's also embarking on a new business endeavor of whipped-cream vodka. Teaming up with Starco Brands for a vodka-infused whipped cream called Whipshots, the new product contains 10 percent vodka and comes in three flavors: caramel, vanilla, and mocha. 500 cans of the product will be made available each day throughout the month of December.

On top of Playboy and Whipshots, Cardi B is also trying to get a starring-role on the next season of You, and she's raked up the support of the show's lead actor, Penn Badgley. Badgley sent Cardi B a note written as his stalking You character, Joe Goldberg, teasing that he was already watching her and enthralled with who she was. Earlier this year, Cardi B and Badgley swapped profile photos on Twitter, and the images remain each other's profile photo.

