Cardi B Leaves Little To The Imagination In Stunning Mirrored Dress
By Megan Stinson
December 4, 2021
Cardi B is showing off all her curves for Miami's Art Basel as she headed off to a party thrown by Playboy and Big Bunny. The rapper was recently announced as Playboy's new creative director, and the 29-year-old is making sure to look the part.
As she went off to the party, she was seen wearing a nude minidress that was covered in bedazzled mirrors, and she wore hate Playboy logo as a diamond chain around her neck. The look left little to the imagination, and hints to what direction Cardi B may go in as she takes over as creative director. See more of Cardi B's dress here.
While the rapper is adding creative director of Playboy to her resume, she's also embarking on a new business endeavor of whipped-cream vodka. Teaming up with Starco Brands for a vodka-infused whipped cream called Whipshots, the new product contains 10 percent vodka and comes in three flavors: caramel, vanilla, and mocha. 500 cans of the product will be made available each day throughout the month of December.
On top of Playboy and Whipshots, Cardi B is also trying to get a starring-role on the next season of You, and she's raked up the support of the show's lead actor, Penn Badgley. Badgley sent Cardi B a note written as his stalking You character, Joe Goldberg, teasing that he was already watching her and enthralled with who she was. Earlier this year, Cardi B and Badgley swapped profile photos on Twitter, and the images remain each other's profile photo.