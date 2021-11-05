Cardi B Appears To Be Joe Goldberg's Next Victim After He Sends Her A Note

Cardi B may have gotten herself in a little too deep with Joe Goldberg after she and the actor who portrays the You character, Penn Badgley, buddied up on Twitter. The two's friendship started when Badgley praised the rapper for how she's always been so successful on social media, and that he considers her to have "an incredibly authentic relationship" on each digital platform.

Cardi B responded to a video of Badgley sharing that he was a fan of hers, and the two soon began interacting on Twitter. They even swapped profile photos, with Badgley's profile now featuring an image of Cardi B with blue hair, and Cardi's one of Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg, staring out the window.

Season three of You was released in mid-October, and saw Badgley returning as serial killer Joe Goldberg. While this newest season saw the character navigating fatherhood and setting out to do better, his old habits may or may not have still crept up. After saying that she wanted a role on the show's fourth season, Badgley's Joe Goldberg sent the rapper a note of his own.

"My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to... you," the letter received by Cardi B said. "Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You're authentic and nuanced... just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can't be caged in, and it's refreshing."

Cardi B's gift also contained a blue hat, a signature of Joe Goldberg's when he follows his victims around and stalks them to learn more.