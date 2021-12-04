Kelly Clarkson Delivers Soulful Cover Of Ariana Grande's '7 Rings'

Kelly Clarkson continues to sing covers every day on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and this time she selected a song by one of her costars on The Voice. Clarkson infused Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" with a little more soul as she listed through everything she can buy for herself. The playful nature in Grande's original was maintained, and Clarkson's delivery saw her making the song almost completely her own.

Sly winks to the camera and powerful harmonies made up Clarkson's "7 Rings" cover as she delivered a version that would make Grande proud. This was not the first time Clarkson covered one of her costars on The Voice for her own show. Earlier this week, she shared a cover of Blake Shelton's "Who Are You When You're Not Looking."

Throughout the past few months, Clarkson has been covering a variety of alternative songs, as well. The singer delivered a cover of My Chemical Romance's "Welcome To The Black Parade" and Radiohead's "Karma Police" in November and October, respectively.

While Clarkson just covered Grande, she also teamed up with her costar for a new Christmas song, "Santa, Can't You Hear Me." The two performed the duet live for the first time during Clarkson's recent Christmas special, with the two noting that they switch harmonies for each verse. The song comes from her new Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around... which saw her admitting that the holidays are not always "the most wonderful time of the year" for everyone. However, that hasn't stopped her from having not one, but two Christmas specials, including one with iHeartRadio.