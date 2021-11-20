Cardi B Reveals Which Career Her 3-Year-Old Aspires To Be

Cardi B and Offset seem to have an aspiring model on their hands. The "WAP" rapper sat down with E!'s Daily Pop to talk about bouncing back after giving birth to her second child, a son, in September, and she revealed that her older daughter, Kulture Kiari, wants to become a model.

The three-year-old frequently enjoys striking poses, with Cardi B talking about how her daughter likes to strike red carpet poses. When asked whether she taught her daughter how to pose, or if it's innate to her nature, Cardi B said, "she just knows, she just knows. She just be looking at me and looking at her older cousins, and it's like, she just know. Even me I was like 'oh, okay girl, where did that come from?'"