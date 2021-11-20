Cardi B Reveals Which Career Her 3-Year-Old Aspires To Be

By Megan Stinson

November 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B and Offset seem to have an aspiring model on their hands. The "WAP" rapper sat down with E!'s Daily Pop to talk about bouncing back after giving birth to her second child, a son, in September, and she revealed that her older daughter, Kulture Kiari, wants to become a model.

The three-year-old frequently enjoys striking poses, with Cardi B talking about how her daughter likes to strike red carpet poses. When asked whether she taught her daughter how to pose, or if it's innate to her nature, Cardi B said, "she just knows, she just knows. She just be looking at me and looking at her older cousins, and it's like, she just know. Even me I was like 'oh, okay girl, where did that come from?'"

Cardi B has had a busy few months since giving birth to her young son. The rapper has been enjoying numerous Twitter interactions with You star Penn Badgley, with the two swapping their profile photos. Cardi B has hinted that she would like to make an appearance on season four of the show, with Badgley seemingly on board. The rapper was then gifted a note from Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg, when she moved into her new home.

Over Halloween, Cardi B tackled her fear of heights and oceans by trying on an Oculus VR headset. Then, earlier this month while on a flight with Kal Penn, Cardi B shared that she may be adding wedding officiant to her resume. Penn wrote on Twitter that he had a dream that the rapper had officiated his wedding to fiancé Josh Hall while on the flight, with Cardi B responding that she's certified to do so, and that she's down to officiate their upcoming nuptials.

Cardi B
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices