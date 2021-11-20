Cardi B Reveals Which Career Her 3-Year-Old Aspires To Be
By Megan Stinson
November 20, 2021
Cardi B and Offset seem to have an aspiring model on their hands. The "WAP" rapper sat down with E!'s Daily Pop to talk about bouncing back after giving birth to her second child, a son, in September, and she revealed that her older daughter, Kulture Kiari, wants to become a model.
The three-year-old frequently enjoys striking poses, with Cardi B talking about how her daughter likes to strike red carpet poses. When asked whether she taught her daughter how to pose, or if it's innate to her nature, Cardi B said, "she just knows, she just knows. She just be looking at me and looking at her older cousins, and it's like, she just know. Even me I was like 'oh, okay girl, where did that come from?'"
Cardi B has had a busy few months since giving birth to her young son. The rapper has been enjoying numerous Twitter interactions with You star Penn Badgley, with the two swapping their profile photos. Cardi B has hinted that she would like to make an appearance on season four of the show, with Badgley seemingly on board. The rapper was then gifted a note from Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg, when she moved into her new home.
Over Halloween, Cardi B tackled her fear of heights and oceans by trying on an Oculus VR headset. Then, earlier this month while on a flight with Kal Penn, Cardi B shared that she may be adding wedding officiant to her resume. Penn wrote on Twitter that he had a dream that the rapper had officiated his wedding to fiancé Josh Hall while on the flight, with Cardi B responding that she's certified to do so, and that she's down to officiate their upcoming nuptials.