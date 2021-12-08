Minnesota Student Allegedly Shows Weapon To Classmates, Taken Into Custody

A Minnesota student was arrested after bringing a weapon to school and allegedly showing it to other students.

According to WCCO, the incident occurred at South High School in Minneapolis. A spokesperson for Minneapolis Public Schools says students told staff about another student allegedly showing them a gun.

School officials approached the student before they were able to leave the building and called the police.

Minneapolis police responded to the high school and confiscated the gun. The boy was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.

"The safety of all the people in our buildings is MPS's top priority," a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson told WCCO. "Weapons are never tolerated at any MPS school or building. Disciplinary action will be taken according to MPS policies and procedures."

Schools across the country have been on edge since the tragic events that took place at Oxford High School in Michigan on November 30 when 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley shot and killed four students and injured seven others, including one teacher.

Since the event, there have been multiple false copycat reports of threats and several incidents of students bringing other weapons to schools across the country.