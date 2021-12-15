Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann Donates $50K To Kentucky Tornado Relief

During his appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show, Calipari explained how him and Holtmann teamed up to raise money for those affected by a devastating string of tornadoes that killed at least 74.

"I get a text from Chris Holtmann last night saying they want to help. He grew up in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He said, ‘My wife and I want to do something.’ I said, ‘Let’s talk tomorrow.’ This morning, I hit him with a text and said, ‘Look, my wife and I are doing x-amount, if you and your wife want to go five or ten thousand, that’s fine. If you don’t, that’s fine. Whatever you want to do.’ He hits me back and texts me and said, ‘We’d like to do $50,000. Will you call me?’ Eight seconds later, I had him on the phone. ‘Yeah, I’ll call you if you’re going to give $50,000 to our people and our state, YES,' he said."

Calipari added that Holtmann teased at this weekend's men's basketball game.

"He said, 'We're together. We're with your program. We're with your state. Until Saturday, when we're your opponent. Then we're going after each other," Calipari said.

Kentucky men's basketball will visit Ohio State on Saturday where tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

This isn't the first time this week a rival reached out to the Wildcats to lend a hand. Earlier this week, Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz called on Hawkeyes fans to donate to tornado relief. Kentucky and Iowa are scheduled to face off in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.