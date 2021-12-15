Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann Donates $50K To Kentucky Tornado Relief
By Dani Medina
December 15, 2021
Kentucky tornado relief has a new benefactor: Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann.
Holtmann, a Kentucky native, tweeted Tuesday he would contribute to the Kentucky United Tornado Disaster Relief Telethon, a fundraiser hosted by UK earlier this week.
"In light of our upcoming game on Saturday, I spoke with Coach (John) Calipari on ways we as Buckeyes could help his state recover from the devastating storms of this past week. I know John has been working incredibly hard on this effort and I really appreciate him giving me some ideas on how we can help and contribute. I am calling in tonight and making a donation to the telethon listed below. If you are so inclined I would encourage Buckeye Nation to do the same. Thank you," Holtmann tweeted.
He donated $50,000, Calipari said on the Paul Finebaum Show. The telethon raised over $3 million toward Kentucky tornado relief, with all proceeds going to the American Red Cross.
December 14, 2021
During his appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show, Calipari explained how him and Holtmann teamed up to raise money for those affected by a devastating string of tornadoes that killed at least 74.
"I get a text from Chris Holtmann last night saying they want to help. He grew up in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He said, ‘My wife and I want to do something.’ I said, ‘Let’s talk tomorrow.’ This morning, I hit him with a text and said, ‘Look, my wife and I are doing x-amount, if you and your wife want to go five or ten thousand, that’s fine. If you don’t, that’s fine. Whatever you want to do.’ He hits me back and texts me and said, ‘We’d like to do $50,000. Will you call me?’ Eight seconds later, I had him on the phone. ‘Yeah, I’ll call you if you’re going to give $50,000 to our people and our state, YES,' he said."
Calipari added that Holtmann teased at this weekend's men's basketball game.
"He said, 'We're together. We're with your program. We're with your state. Until Saturday, when we're your opponent. Then we're going after each other," Calipari said.
Kentucky men's basketball will visit Ohio State on Saturday where tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
This isn't the first time this week a rival reached out to the Wildcats to lend a hand. Earlier this week, Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz called on Hawkeyes fans to donate to tornado relief. Kentucky and Iowa are scheduled to face off in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.