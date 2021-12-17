Pranksmas Victims Bare All In Caroline Bryan's Latest Joke

By Kelly Fisher

December 17, 2021

2018 CMT Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Caroline Bryan shared her latest “Pranksmas” joke, and it’s… revealing.

Country star Luke Bryan’s wife is celebrating the holiday season with the family’s classic Pranksmas tradition, sharing hilarious pranks every day leading up to Christmas. Caroline has even been “plotting” her “12 Days of Pranksmas” plans since at least August, and so far, she’s had several hilarious jokes to share on social media.

On Friday (December 17), Caroline took to Instagram with her “PRANKSMAS DAY 5” video, dubbed “The Swimsuit Models.” The video shows a group of five men simultaneously jumping in a pool, only to discover that something is wrong with the swimsuits. Caroline explains in her caption: “This group of guys think they are taking pictures for a line of swim wear for me. Little do they know….these shorts dissolve in water.” The surprised swimmers burst out laughing as they start to emerge from the pool and realize something is wrong with the suits. One of them insists “I can’t get out,” and Caroline can be heard off camera promising “I’ll bring you a towel.” Another exclaims, “these bathing suits fall apart when they get wet!”

Caroline kicked off Pranksmas 2021 with a joke played on her mother-in-law, LeClaire Bryan. She continued with a hilarious prank on “our hilarious friend/wedding planner” Hugh Howser, followed by classic car screeches and air horn sounds. Watch “PRANKSMAS DAY 5” here:

