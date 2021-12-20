'The Smoke Show': Caroline Bryan Pretends Her Hair Is On Fire In New Prank

Caroline Bryan’s latest Pranksmas joke was fire… literally.

At least, that’s what she wanted her friends to think. But it turned out to be a drill.

Caroline took to social media with the “PRANKSMAS DAY 8” video on Monday (December 20), dubbing this one “The Smoke Show.” She explained that she “used a smoke machine to pretend my hair was on fire,” and after falling victim to the prank, “all the sweet people in my life need medication right now,” she captioned, along with a clown emoji. Several people rushed to Caroline’s side to help extinguish her hair when the curling iron seemed to catch her hair on fire, only to find that the smoke machine was the real culprit.

Over the weekend, Caroline shared PRANKSMAS DAY 6 and DAY 7, “The Scream Reel” and “The Sneeze,” respectively. On Day 7, Caroline and her husband, country star Luke Bryan, became the prank victims. She admitted when she shared the Pranksmas joke on Sunday (December 19) that “Luke and I were caught off guard! It’s still pretty alarming when covid is still taking a 💩 on all of us! I was shook!”

Before that, the annual “12 Days of Pranksmas” tradition included bathing suits that dissolve in water, car screeches, an air horn and more. Caroline even kicked off Pranksmas 2021 with a joke played on her mother-in-law, LeClaire Bryan. Watch the latest prank here: