Dierks Bentley Doesn't Learn From His Mistake And Falls Off Bike... Again

Dierks Bentley just took a spill from his bike, but he laughed it off and posted the video to share his multitasking mishap: “what I get for trying to film and fat bike….” The video shows the country star sprawled out in the snow after wiping out on his way down the hill.

Earlier this year, Bentley, 46, took to Instagram to share that he had another crash on a bike during a race in the desert. That one, however, resulted in a busted hip. Bentley captioned the May 23 post: “other than going over the handlebars on mile 60 and busting my hip...good times.” Watch the country singer-songwriter’s latest tumble here: