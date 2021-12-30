Brandi Carlile Delves Into Her Passion For Music On New Podcast With JVN

Jonathan Van Ness and Brandi Carlile gushed over getting to speak with one another when the Queer Eye star hosted the “Right on Time” singer on the latest episode of his podcast.

The latest episode of Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness takes a deep dive into “Brandi’s incredible music career, queer faith, and Dolly Parton—and Jonathan asks hard-hitting questions like, ‘Did you know you’d grow up to be Brandi Carlile, Brandi Carlile?,’” its description explains. Van Ness called an “ICON ALERT” when he shared on Instagram that the episode with Carlile had released: “…we welcome the legend who makes us cry gorgeously while getting our lives together: Brandi Carlile… We dive through her passions, her career, what’s behind her music, and basically I fan person for an hour.” Listen to the full conversation here (warning: strong language):