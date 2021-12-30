Brandi Carlile Delves Into Her Passion For Music On New Podcast With JVN
By Kelly Fisher
December 30, 2021
Jonathan Van Ness and Brandi Carlile gushed over getting to speak with one another when the Queer Eye star hosted the “Right on Time” singer on the latest episode of his podcast.
The latest episode of Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness takes a deep dive into “Brandi’s incredible music career, queer faith, and Dolly Parton—and Jonathan asks hard-hitting questions like, ‘Did you know you’d grow up to be Brandi Carlile, Brandi Carlile?,’” its description explains. Van Ness called an “ICON ALERT” when he shared on Instagram that the episode with Carlile had released: “…we welcome the legend who makes us cry gorgeously while getting our lives together: Brandi Carlile… We dive through her passions, her career, what’s behind her music, and basically I fan person for an hour.” Listen to the full conversation here (warning: strong language):
Carlile is up for several GRAMMY awards in 2022 for her latest work, including in the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories, and previously spoke her mind about the Recording Academy moving “Right on Time” to the pop category instead of American Roots. Carlile, who marked her Saturday Night Live debut this fall, released her highly-anticipated album In These Silent Days in October, including the song “Right On Time,” which got a music video directed by Courteney Cox. Earlier this year, Carlile explained of her latest album:
“Never before have the twins and I written an album during a time of such uncertainty and quiet solitude. I never imagined that I'd feel so exposed and weird as an artist without the armor of a costume, the thrill of an applause and the platform of the sacred stage. Despite all this, the songs flowed through — pure and unperformed, loud and proud, joyful and mournful. Written in my barn during a time of deep and personal reckoning. There’s plenty reflection…but mostly it's a celebration. This album is what drama mixed with joy sounds like. It's resistance and gratitude, righteous anger and radical forgiveness. It's the sound of these silent days.”