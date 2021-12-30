Nevada Casinos Report Record 9th Straight Month With $1B In House Winnings

For the ninth month in a row, Nevada casinos reported $1 billion or more in house winnings, gambling officials said Wednesday.

Nevada casino winnings reached $1.32 billion in November, up from $1.22 billion in October, according to The Associated Press. The record for highest casino winnings was set in July 2020 at $1.36 billion.

The nine-month streak breaks a previous record set in 2006-2007 of eight straight months. Sports betting in Nevada also broke records, with $72 million in sports wagers totaling $1.1 billion reported in November. The previous record was $61.8 million in sports wagers set in November 2020.

The boom in casino winnings is a sign that Nevada is returning to pre-pandemic levels. This year was up 12% from 2019 in casino winnings, thanks to special events and entertainment.

The Associated Press reported more people are continuing to visit Las Vegas and Nevada, which plays a role in the state's record-breaking casino winnings. Although the numbers are down from 2019, visitors are reaching pre-pandemic levels — especially during the holidays. Four million arriving and departing passengers were recorded at Harry Reid International Airport in November, down 4.4% from November 2019. Additionally, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported 3.1 million visitors in November, down 8% from October.