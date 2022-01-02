Stormi Helps Kris Jenner Avoid Kim and Pete Question In Live Interview

By Dani Medina

January 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Is Stormi Webster following in Kris Jenner's footsteps on how to create the perfect distraction?

On CNN's New Year's Eve Live hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, Jenner made a brief appearance from her Los Angeles home. The interview started off with questions about the family's New Year's Eve plans, Jenner's newfound singing career and Kim Kardashian's news about passing the baby bar exam.

Kardashian was at the center of Cohen's next question: "Everyone is talking about Kim's relationship with Pete Davidson. Did you have the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?"

Enter Stormi.

Stormi walked into the webcam frame and found herself in Jenner's lap.

"Nice distraction. Good timing, Stormi! Perfect. Right on cue," Jenner said jokingly.

Cohen and Cooper got the message and said goodbye to Jenner and the interview ended.

Perfect timing, Stormi!

While Jenner didn't get the chance to answer the question about Kardashian and Davidson on the live interview, Jenner said she's a "fan" of their relationship.

"Kris is already obsessed with him. The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him," E! News reported, citing an insider source.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices