Is Stormi Webster following in Kris Jenner's footsteps on how to create the perfect distraction?

On CNN's New Year's Eve Live hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, Jenner made a brief appearance from her Los Angeles home. The interview started off with questions about the family's New Year's Eve plans, Jenner's newfound singing career and Kim Kardashian's news about passing the baby bar exam.

Kardashian was at the center of Cohen's next question: "Everyone is talking about Kim's relationship with Pete Davidson. Did you have the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?"

Enter Stormi.

Stormi walked into the webcam frame and found herself in Jenner's lap.

"Nice distraction. Good timing, Stormi! Perfect. Right on cue," Jenner said jokingly.

Cohen and Cooper got the message and said goodbye to Jenner and the interview ended.

Perfect timing, Stormi!

While Jenner didn't get the chance to answer the question about Kardashian and Davidson on the live interview, Jenner said she's a "fan" of their relationship.

"Kris is already obsessed with him. The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him," E! News reported, citing an insider source.