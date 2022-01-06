Britney Spears Goes Nude in NSFW Photos: 'Free Woman Energy'

Britney Spears has taken her newfound freedom to the next level. The pop star posed nude (okay, fine, she's wearing thigh high socks) in a new Instagram post, censoring her private parts with a flower and a heart. "Free woman energy has never felt better" she captioned the pair of photos.

The singer has been embracing being able to make her own decisions for the first time in more than a decade after her conservatorship came to an end in November. Just yesterday (January 5), she revealed that she enjoyed her first glass of red wine in 13 years over the weekend. Spears also recently expressed interest in having a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari — something that was forbidden during her conservatorship. She has two teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

While she celebrates her freedom, Spears also knows there's a long journey of healing ahead. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," she wrote in a heartfelt note ahead of the conservatorship's termination. "Thankfully, I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe. Only through self love I can pray ... love ... and support others in return!!!!"

Check out Spears' liberating (but NSFW) post below.