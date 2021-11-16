Britney Spears Reveals She's ‘Thinking About Having Another Baby’

By Kelly Fisher

November 17, 2021

Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears marked a major milestone when a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge finally terminated the pop giant’s 13-year conservatorship — and now, she has big plans in the works.

Spears took to Instagram dropping the news that “I'm thinking about having another baby !!!” She captioned a black and white photo of a child standing on their tip-toes, adding: “I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure 🐣🙊💋💅🏼 !!!!⁣” Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, responded in the comments: “I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me 😂 #chickenleg

Spears has two teenaged sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The pop star enthusiastically reacted to Judge Brenda Penny’s ruling: “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ????” Tons of celebrities — including newlywed Paris Hilton, iconic artist Cher and others — also congratulated Spears, appropriately hashtagging #FreeBritney. Spears also marked her freedom by dancing with Asghari and toasting with a glass of champagne. See her latest Instagram post here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices