Britney Spears Reveals She's ‘Thinking About Having Another Baby’

Britney Spears marked a major milestone when a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge finally terminated the pop giant’s 13-year conservatorship — and now, she has big plans in the works.

Spears took to Instagram dropping the news that “I'm thinking about having another baby !!!” She captioned a black and white photo of a child standing on their tip-toes, adding: “I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure 🐣🙊💋💅🏼 !!!!⁣” Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, responded in the comments: “I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me 😂 #chickenleg”

Spears has two teenaged sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The pop star enthusiastically reacted to Judge Brenda Penny’s ruling: “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ????” Tons of celebrities — including newlywed Paris Hilton, iconic artist Cher and others — also congratulated Spears, appropriately hashtagging #FreeBritney. Spears also marked her freedom by dancing with Asghari and toasting with a glass of champagne. See her latest Instagram post here: