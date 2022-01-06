Dierks Bentley Braves The Snow To Ride His Bike Through Nashville

Bentley is known for sharing his biking adventures on his social media channels — even with the occasional wipeout. He took a spill from his bike last month, but expertly laughed it off when he posted the video: “what I get for trying to film and fat bike….” In May 2021, the country artist crashed on a bike during a race in the desert, resulting in a busted hip: “other than going over the handlebars on mile 60 and busting my hip...good times.”

When he’s not biking, Bentley is gearing up to hit the road on the next leg of his Beers On Me Tour, featuring Jordan Davis, Lainey Wilson and Tenille Arts — and seemingly releasing new music. Debuting his new mustache, Bentley hinted at a new album this year in an Instagram post on Wednesday (January 5): “Using the unexpected time off to dig deep into this album I’ve been working on for over a year now. Can't wait to get it out in 2022.”