Mickey Guyton Is 'Shooketh' By Her Stunning 10 Year Challenge Photos

Jumping onboard with a timely social media trend, Mickey Guyton posted her “10 Year Challenge” photos — and shared an inspiring lesson she’s learned in the last decade.

The trend examines side-by-side snapshots, including one that was taken 10 years ago and another one taken recently. Guyton was “shooketh” by her transformation as she reflected on how far she’s come since 2012. In her latest Instagram post, the “Remember Her Name” artist expressed gratitude for her fans and shared what she’s learned since posing for the first photo in a cowboy hat 10 years ago: “I am shooketh! I also want to thank y’all from the bottom of my heart for your support. You guys have inspired me to keep going. I question whether or not I’m doing the right thing by being here on a daily basis. I have learned that when God gives you an assignment it will not be easy. Often you won’t even understand it. You will want to give up and leave it all behind. But He doesn’t give you more than you can bear. And I couldn’t bear this without y’all. So thank you. We will keep pressing towards the mark.” See her post here: