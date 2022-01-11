Texas Uber Eats Driver Going Viral For Leaving Sweet Surprise At Door

When you choose the "leave at door" option after ordering on Uber Eats, you're expecting a seamless and quick transaction between yourself and the delivery driver.

That's not what happened when Tracey Ramirez and her boyfriend Jonas ordered hot dogs last week.

In a viral TikTok Ramirez posted Thursday, the Uber Eats delivery driver delicately placed a piece of tissue paper on a table left outside Ramirez's door of her Carrollton, Texas, home. He then placed the customers' food on the table, along with a goodie bag. Inside the goodie bag was a bag of masks and candy, a handwritten card and a poem.

The handwritten card said, "Good evening and Happy New Year, Jonas. With each step up ... more and more possibilities keep coming into sight. Keep climbing, be safe. With pleasure, Donald."

Donald is now going viral on TikTok for his kind gesture. The video Ramirez posted has over 280,000 likes and 1.5 million views. Ramirez started a TikTok series out of the situation in her attempt to find Donald.