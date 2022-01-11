Texas Uber Eats Driver Going Viral For Leaving Sweet Surprise At Door
By Dani Medina
January 11, 2022
When you choose the "leave at door" option after ordering on Uber Eats, you're expecting a seamless and quick transaction between yourself and the delivery driver.
That's not what happened when Tracey Ramirez and her boyfriend Jonas ordered hot dogs last week.
In a viral TikTok Ramirez posted Thursday, the Uber Eats delivery driver delicately placed a piece of tissue paper on a table left outside Ramirez's door of her Carrollton, Texas, home. He then placed the customers' food on the table, along with a goodie bag. Inside the goodie bag was a bag of masks and candy, a handwritten card and a poem.
The handwritten card said, "Good evening and Happy New Year, Jonas. With each step up ... more and more possibilities keep coming into sight. Keep climbing, be safe. With pleasure, Donald."
Donald is now going viral on TikTok for his kind gesture. The video Ramirez posted has over 280,000 likes and 1.5 million views. Ramirez started a TikTok series out of the situation in her attempt to find Donald.
"He deserves recognition for humbly doing his job. I looked on the camera and saw how sweetly he placed everything and I instantly cried reading the poem he gave me. INSTANTLY. I couldn't get over it. I thought about it all night. I posted it on TikTok but I only had 3 followers so I didn't think it would gain any traction. When it went viral everyone wanted to tip him for being a good soul. Other commenters even said he had delivered to them before and made their day," Ramirez told FOX 4 News.
Ramirez tried contacting Uber Eats customer support to get in touch with Donald and increase his tip on the app, but they would not provide her with his information out of safety and privacy concerns. She was eventually able to find Donald through the restaurant and they finally got in touch.
Ramirez posted the 30-minute phone call she had with Donald on TikTok.
"I am shocked," Donald said on the phone with Ramirez. "I am quite shocked that you did all of that. I've been kinda like smiling all morning like 'Wow, for real?!' It was the strangest thing. I almost didn't take that order, then I just did. I was like, 'Ehhhh, it's kinda cloudy out here' ... And then I said, 'You know what, let me go ahead and take it.'"
Ramirez started a GoFundMe to "surprise him with all of your sweet words and tips!" It has raised over $3,000 so far. Ramirez said she is meeting with Donald on Sunday (January 16) and will surprise him with the proceeds from the fundraiser.