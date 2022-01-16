Chris Cornell's Kids Toni And Christopher Are Writing Music Together

By Katrina Nattress

January 16, 2022

Chris Cornell in Concert at The Beacon Theatre - July 31, 2007
Photo: WireImage

It's no surprise that music runs in the Cornell family, so it was really only a matter of time before Chris Cornell's kids started writing music together. Over the weekend, the late rockstar's wife Vicky shared a sweet picture on Instagram of her kids Toni and Christopher hard at work in the studio.

"Sneaked a pic - my babies all grown up working on songs together" she captioned the post, which you can see below.

Toni's already become quite famous for her singing skills. In 2018, she shared a cover of Prince and Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U," which she recorded with her dad when she was 12 years old. Last month, she performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Toni and Chris' "Nothing Compares 2 U" is up for a Grammy in the Best Rock Performance category, and her dad's first posthumous album No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 is nominated for Best Rock Album. The award show was supposed to air at the end of the month but has been delayed due to the recent COVID-19 surge.

Christopher also liked to play music with his dad. In November, VIcky shared an adorable throwback photo of the duo jamming out on guitars when Christopher was just nine years old.

Chris Cornell
