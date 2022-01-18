Before Twenty One Pilots hit the road on their Icy Tour later this year, they gave fans a taste of what to expect with an extra funky rendition of "The Outside" on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Tyler Joseph began the performance wearing a long fur-lined jacket as a neon trident — the sign associated with their latest album Scaled & Icy — glowed next to him. Josh Dun sat behind the drum kit while touring members helped maintain the vibe with slinking guitar, bass, and even trumpet.

Watch Twenty One Pilots play "The Outside" above.

This performance followed a very eventful iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One set over the weekend. Twenty One Pilots got fans buzzing with covers of My Chemical Romance, Elton John and Coldplay songs (as well as an anecdote about how Joseph once accidentally ignored a call from Chris Martin), but perhaps the most viral moment of all was when Joseph went into the crowd and unknowingly danced alongside Matt Bellamy.

The Muse frontman was admittedly mortified but was able to poke fun of himself on Instagram. "When you've taken the kids to see @twentyonepilots and @tylerrjoseph decides to come in the crowd, sings right next to you, and you embarrass yourself, your family and everyone in the building," he captioned footage of the incident. "Amazing show otherwise!" Watch it all go down here.