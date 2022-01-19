Britney Spears Sends Jamie Lynn Spears Cease & Desist Letter

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears continue to duke it out in public following the release of Jamie Lynn's memoir Things I Should Have Said. As Jamie Lynn continues to discuss her older sister in interviews promoting the book, Britney is taking legal action. The 'Toxic' singer has sent a cease and desist letter to her sister, according to a new report from TMZ.

The letter asks Jamie Lynn to "cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily" during the book's promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action,” the letter reads. “We write with hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her.”

“Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain," the letter continues. "She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

“You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father. In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father ‘spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow,’” Britney's lawyers wrote, taking quotes from Jamie Lynn's own memoir.

“As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else," Britney's lawyer added. “Britney was the family’s breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory."

Britney’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 following a bombshell court appearance by the pop star earlier that. She detailed the alleged abuse she suffered throughout the 13-year conservatorship, stating she wants to see her father charged with “conservatorship abuse."